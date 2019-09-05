As Telus Com (TU) Stock Price Declined, Clean Yield Group Has Increased Its Stake; Nicholas Investment Partners LP Increased Its Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $1.50 Million

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 30.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp bought 2,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 11,346 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.47M, up from 8,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $496.22. About 484,037 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44, EST. $2.07; 23/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 13; 30/04/2018 – intuitive surgical, inc | da vinci xi surgical system, da vinci x | K173842 | 04/23/2018 |; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 03/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference May 15

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 19.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 20,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 127,360 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 106,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $36.78. About 450,479 shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,474 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Liability stated it has 472 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 16,536 shares in its portfolio. Natixis stated it has 7,406 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv Advsrs stated it has 79 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Atria Invs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Highlander Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3,000 shares. Caprock holds 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 387 shares. Renaissance Inv Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,745 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Co, Delaware-based fund reported 48,231 shares. Brinker Capital Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Factory Mutual Ins has 0.18% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ameritas Incorporated stated it has 9,838 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37 billion and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 7,577 shares to 44,089 shares, valued at $4.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Etsy Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.65 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com by 46,875 shares to 11,985 shares, valued at $526,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Texas Instrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,800 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

