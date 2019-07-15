As Telus Com (TU) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Upped Its Stake; Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Market Value Rose While Orinda Asset Management Has Increased by $310,200 Its Stake

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 54,830 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03 million, up from 42,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 9,540 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 14.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 95,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 114,716 shares traded. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 4.60% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 01/04/2018 – STARWOOD OFFER FOR VICTORIA PARK VALUED AT $1.04 BILLION; 11/05/2018 – IWG APPROACHED BY LONE STAR, STARWOOD AND TDR CAPITAL; 11/05/2018 – IWG PLC – CONFIRMS RECEIVED TWO SEPARATE INDICATIVE PROPOSALS FROM STARWOOD CAPITAL EUROPEAN OPERATIONS AND TDR CAPITAL LLP REGARDING POSSIBLE CASH OFFER; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 03/05/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Agrees To Sell an £830m ($1.1b) Portfolio of U.K. Hotels to Foncière des Régions; 01/05/2018 – STARWOOD MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO MAY FETCH MORE THAN $1 BILLION; 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SAYS IT’S BEEN IN TOUCH WITH STARWOOD ABOUT OFFER; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – Starwood Capital Group Hires Two Managing Directors in Asset Management; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Starwood doesn’t exclude further bids for Austrian stakes

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, which manages about $9.47B and $6.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohu Inc Com (NASDAQ:COHU) by 98,597 shares to 485,017 shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,130 shares, and cut its stake in Ingevity Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Run Limited Partnership invested 2.13% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Massachusetts Svcs Comm Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 223,198 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 0% stake. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Round Table Serv Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,040 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Overbrook Corporation reported 0.07% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Vanguard Gp Inc invested in 0.02% or 26.02 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 80,200 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Com owns 1,043 shares. Bb&T Corp holds 0.15% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) or 366,228 shares. Sequoia Advisors Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 10,857 shares. American Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.21% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 53,991 shares.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr by 143,789 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,418 shares, and cut its stake in Bluerock Residential Grw Rei (NYSEMKT:BRG).

