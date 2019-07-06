As Telus Com (TU) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Reaves W H & Company Increased Holding; As Prudential Financial (PRU) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Opus Investment Management Lowered Its Position

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Financial (PRU) by 13.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 51,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Prudential Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $102.74. About 881,728 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: US insurers gradual adoption of sustainable and responsible investing is net credit positive; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL AUM $1.39T; 30/04/2018 – Two Colorado youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Alaska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 06/04/2018 – Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc. Reports Unaudited Earnings and Financial Position for Quarter Ended February 28, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Rosie Colucci of Palatine, Illinois named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – Financial wellness program popularity rises among employers, up 63 percentage points in two years

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Telus Corp Com (TU) by 293.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.92 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.06M, up from 487,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Telus Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.55. About 388,136 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 08/03/2018 – Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from lris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At & T Inc. (New) (NYSE:T) by 588,001 shares to 623,234 shares, valued at $19.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Com (NYSE:VZ) by 21,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.95M shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

More notable recent TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TransUnion Advances Corporate Responsibility Commitment with New Sustainability Office – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TELUS investing $150 million to connect Prince George to gigabit-enabled fibre optic network, dramatically increasing wireless and Internet speeds throughout the region – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On TELUS Corporation (TU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “RRSP and TFSA Investors: 2 Top Dividend Stock to Help You Retire Rich – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 0.11% or 30,275 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsrs Inc stated it has 28,972 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.16% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Redwood Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 1.26% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 200,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.32% stake. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Captrust Financial Advsrs owns 19,829 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 214,000 were accumulated by Hbk Invs L P. The Minnesota-based Leuthold Gru Llc has invested 0.06% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). 172 were accumulated by Spectrum Gru. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 23 shares. Cap Invest Lc has 2,514 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Reliance Company Of Delaware has invested 0.06% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prudential Financial declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Legacy Lives On: One Solution and Prudential Documentary Highlights New Pathways to Financial Freedom and Financial Wellness for Black Americans – Business Wire” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prudential Financial closes $2.6 billion in longevity reinsurance agreements – Business Wire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.