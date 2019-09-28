As Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Shares Rose, Private Management Group Raised Its Position by $1.32 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Share Value Declined While Chesley Taft & Associates Lowered Its Stake

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 26,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 185,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.02M, down from 211,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 16.26 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate on Adjusted Income About 17%; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 23/03/2018 – Qatar Tribune: GSK pulls out of $20 bn race for Pfizer’s assets; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 44,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 636,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.36 million, up from 592,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 404,019 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 29,245 shares to 269,856 shares, valued at $33.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Element Solutions Inc by 266,490 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 988,979 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.60 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc, which manages about $1.37B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,655 shares to 51,850 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 126,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).