As Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Share Value Rose, Holder Chicago Equity Partners Has Boosted Stake; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Has Cut Stake by $624,340

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 109.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 30,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 27,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $24.21. About 715,529 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 126,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 137,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $51.58. About 10.93M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Japan Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Wells Fargo, China; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 6,159 shares to 151,871 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,669 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 17.91 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

