As Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Share Value Declined, Gabelli Funds Trimmed by $1.16 Million Its Holding; Md Sass Investors Services Maintains Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Md Sass Investors Services Inc bought 43,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 522,895 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.89 million, up from 479,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Md Sass Investors Services Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.86. About 517,433 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 5.31% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.74% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Reports First Quarter Sales And EPS Growth; Announces Share Repurchases And Increases Annual EPS Outlook; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 04/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Lincoln Electric, Cytosorbents, Materion, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Washington Re; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 38,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.63M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.86 million, down from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.16. About 307,102 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board; 16/05/2018 – TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A $400 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TDS’s profit will be $35.44 million for 25.13 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

