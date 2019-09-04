As Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Stock Rose, Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Position; Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Value Rose While Westfield Capital Management Company LP Lowered Position by $39.30 Million

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 219,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 235,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.21 million, down from 455,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $217.26. About 109,924 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 10,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 17,591 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $541,000, down from 28,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $25.41. About 5,357 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Sets 2018 Officer Bonus Program; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 02/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametrica Management holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 8,109 shares. North Star Mgmt Corp holds 165 shares. Globeflex Capital LP holds 0.3% or 45,819 shares. Citadel Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 150 shares. San Francisco Sentry Group Incorporated (Ca) stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Trust Communications Of Vermont has 26,490 shares. Johnson Gp holds 796 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp invested 0.05% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). United Services Automobile Association accumulated 21,866 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 295,087 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Centurylink Invest Communications stated it has 32,281 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 15,807 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 50,718 shares to 124,594 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 26,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB).

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 42.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.4 per share. TDS’s profit will be $26.34 million for 27.62 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05 million for 18.04 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,453 shares. Baystate Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Grassi Investment accumulated 7,800 shares. The California-based Assetmark has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 1.46M were reported by Cap Investors. Fort Point Cap Prtn Lc owns 1,419 shares. Utah Retirement reported 28,829 shares stake. Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.05% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Thomas White Intl Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Valley Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 26 shares. Pnc Services Group Incorporated holds 245,884 shares. Kcm Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 1,494 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 490 were accumulated by James Rech. Moreover, Timessquare Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.47% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.44% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).