As Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $607,500; Broadfin Capital Trimmed Holding in Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) by $5.40 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 532,725 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN ACQUIRED RIGHTS FROM PRAYOG LABS ON MELOXICAM; 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 26/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma Announces Publication of Phase III IV Meloxicam Bunionectomy Data in the Clinical Journal of Pain

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 20,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 25,569 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, down from 45,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $26.14. About 394,297 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $459.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 153,100 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $17.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 51,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Oversold Conditions For Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) – Nasdaq” on April 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HGV, HRTX, EDIT – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HRTX, PVTL, RMED and ZUO: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “FDA Decision Imminent On Heron’s Pain Therapy Candidate – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Stocks With Major Catalysts in April – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $124,400 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold TDS shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 89.84 million shares or 1.89% more from 88.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd owns 1.49% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 591,066 shares. Congress Asset Ma has 0.02% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 64,788 shares. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Aqr Mgmt Limited holds 1.39 million shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv reported 53,939 shares. Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.14% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Westpac stated it has 6,506 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech owns 88,412 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 142,726 shares. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.03% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Art Advsrs Limited holds 7,688 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Covington has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Vanguard Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TDS Nominates Wade Oosterman for Election to Its Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Chinese Tariff Fallout On U.S. Retailers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TDS reports second quarter 2019 results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SPWR, GCP, TDS and BHVN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TDS and US Cellular announce financial leadership appointments – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $480.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Outfront Media Ord by 21,327 shares to 39,782 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Par Petroleum Ord (NYSEMKT:PARR) by 20,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,168 shares, and has risen its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).