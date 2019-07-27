As Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Private Management Group Decreased Its Holding; As Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) Share Value Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $3.08 Million

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (D (DFS) by 23.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 43,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97 million, down from 183,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services (D for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.91. About 2.69 million shares traded or 38.47% up from the average. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE RETIRING AS CEO; 13/03/2018 – Discover Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 24/04/2018 – AlphaStreak Develops First Ever March Madness DFS Bracketology Tournament Contest; 15/03/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.84 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.81 PCT AT JANUARY END – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 34,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 592,567 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, down from 627,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $33.44. About 634,474 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – TDS names John M. Toomey vice president and treasurer; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 19,672 shares to 487,230 shares, valued at $15.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc by 45,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 392,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0.02% or 124,311 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 935,457 shares. Michigan-based Ls Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Gam Holdings Ag holds 37,216 shares. Panagora Asset Inc owns 135,678 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt reported 0% stake. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.12% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Quantum holds 0.52% or 31,249 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Llc has invested 0.02% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Tower Research Lc (Trc) invested in 9,137 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 1.41 million shares. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 25,975 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 17,952 shares. Invesco Limited owns 264,813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Analysts await Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.29 per share. TDS’s profit will be $35.36M for 26.97 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Telephone and Data Systems Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.