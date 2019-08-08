As Telenav (TNAV) Share Value Rose, Nokomis Capital Increased Stake by $1.79 Million; Discover Financial Services (DFS) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Has Boosted Stake by $560,829

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10 million, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 66,264 shares traded. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 7,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 301,508 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.46M, up from 293,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $84.66. About 374,504 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 04/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS APPROVES NEW ENTRANT TO NEW YORK INSURANCE MARKET; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI CAN LAUNCH ZCASH TRADING IMMEDIATELY; 04/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 260P FROM 250P; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES – QTRLY PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $751 MLN VS $586 MLN; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS: GEMINI TRUST CAN PROVIDE MORE VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors

Since February 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.67 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Voya Investment Limited Company owns 13,648 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 4,617 shares. Virtu Fin Ltd Liability Corp holds 25,547 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The holds 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) or 24,508 shares. 22,123 are owned by Zacks Invest Mngmt. 26,223 are held by Citadel Advsr. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Moreover, State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 979 shares. Ancora Advsrs Lc holds 0.06% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) or 242,786 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 447,281 shares. Optimum Investment holds 5,000 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Nokomis Limited Liability, Texas-based fund reported 4.79M shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Com reported 5,159 shares.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 20,309 shares to 123,393 shares, valued at $22.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 83,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,151 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

