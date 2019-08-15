As Telenav (TNAV) Market Value Rose, Nokomis Capital Has Increased Position; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Has Raised Its Stake

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Telenav Inc (TNAV) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 298,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.13% . The hedge fund held 4.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.10M, up from 4.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Telenav Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $519.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.75% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $11.07. About 631,732 shares traded or 69.98% up from the average. Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has risen 76.26% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TNAV News: 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Billings $55M-$58M; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC – FOR QUARTER ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $55 TO $58 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ TeleNav Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNAV); 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss $30.8M; 03/05/2018 – Thinknear Launches Geolink, the First Self-Serve Mobile Advertising Platform to Include Location Score Technology; 03/05/2018 – TELENAV INC TNAV.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 27/03/2018 CARBLOCK ANNOUNCES FORMATION OF ADVISORY BOARD — APPOINTMENT OF MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav Sees 4Q Loss $29M-Loss $31M; 03/05/2018 – TeleNav 3Q Loss/Shr 69c

Silchester International Investors Llp increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp bought 196,115 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 12.27 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.53 million, up from 12.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 255,722 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 09/04/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Explanation regarding Acquisition; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 08/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Decision on acquisition of SHK; 07/05/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS TO BUY 702 BLN WON WORTH STAKE IN OWNER OF SECURITY FIRM ADT CAPS; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): Results of the AGM of shareholders

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $839,058 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.17, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold TNAV shares while 14 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 18.26 million shares or 3.88% more from 17.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 18,655 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 40,809 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Trexquant Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 29,595 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl holds 0% or 5,159 shares. Optimum Advisors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Charles Schwab Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 25,800 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) for 25,547 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV). Arrowstreet LP holds 162,467 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0% in Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) or 1.27 million shares.

