As Telekomunikasi Indonesia Perse (TLK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Lmr Partners Llp Has Cut by $445,179 Its Position; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Price Rose While Ardevora Asset Management Llp Raised Position by $1.03 Million

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 478,603 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.13 million, up from 466,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.83. About 2.07M shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL DOES NOT EXPECT REFORMED SONIA RATE TO FACE SAME PROBLEMS AS U.S. LIBOR REPLACEMENT; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 05/04/2018 – ICE DOESN’T SEE FINL EFFECT MATERIAL; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Net $464M; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 16/05/2018 – ICE at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Lmr Partners Llp decreased its stake in Telekomunikasi Indonesia Perse (TLK) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp sold 15,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 82,376 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, down from 97,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Telekomunikasi Indonesia Perse for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 158,793 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 29,000 shares to 320,347 shares, valued at $40.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 13,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 462,000 shares, and cut its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Doliver Advsrs LP has 0.67% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Voya Investment Llc holds 0.62% or 3.37 million shares. Bridgeway Incorporated reported 364,400 shares stake. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 4,509 shares. 4.43M were accumulated by Franklin Resources. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,830 shares stake. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 2,528 shares. Aqr Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Community Trust & Investment stated it has 149,928 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Barbara Oil holds 7,500 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company has 30,903 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap stated it has 199,570 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.09% or 354,257 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 77,618 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct accumulated 51,726 shares.

