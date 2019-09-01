As Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) Share Value Rose, Augustine Asset Management Has Increased by $524,421 Its Holding; Td Asset Management Has Increased Its Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $38.74 Million; Share Price Rose

Td Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 19.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc bought 314,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 1.94M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.13 million, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 4.88 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 74 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST PROPOSAL TO RECOMMEND INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH ENVIRONMENTAL EXPERTISE; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 23/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/23/2018 04:06 PM; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 05/03/2018 – S. John Tilak: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project | w/ @ErnestScheyder @davidj_french; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CFO SAYS 90 PERCENT OF PRODUCTION AT GORGON AND WHEATSTONE LNG PROJECTS UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON IN TALKS WITH MULTIPLE PARTIES INCLUDING MALAYSIA’S PETRONAS ABOUT SELLING A MINORITY STAKE IN LNG PROJECT

Augustine Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) (TLK) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Augustine Asset Management Inc bought 19,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.34% . The institutional investor held 66,969 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 47,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Telekomunik Indonesia (Tlk) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.42. About 130,106 shares traded. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:TLK) has risen 12.50% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.50% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership reported 15,171 shares. Convergence Partners Limited Liability Corp invested 0.88% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foothills Asset Mgmt Limited owns 20,262 shares. Berkshire Asset Ltd Liability Com Pa holds 108,948 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Aspiriant Limited Liability Company holds 25,565 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Inv Mgmt reported 2.23% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Washington Corp holds 0.06% or 1,000 shares. Old Republic Interest Corp invested in 871,500 shares or 2.89% of the stock. 15,619 are held by Old Dominion Capital Mngmt Inc. 291,902 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Financial. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Investment House Ltd reported 2,000 shares. Smithfield holds 0.32% or 24,122 shares in its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). North Star Asset Mngmt, Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,084 shares.

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO) by 1.15M shares to 4.42M shares, valued at $120.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spire Inc by 142,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,120 shares, and cut its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Augustine Asset Management Inc, which manages about $270.82M and $150.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (Ecl) (NYSE:ECL) by 2,761 shares to 19,095 shares, valued at $3.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (Intc) (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,611 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).