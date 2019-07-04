As Teleflex (TFX) Stock Value Rose, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lowered Its Position; Holder Cullinan Associates Has Lifted United Tech (UTX) Holding

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 10,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,907 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, down from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $333.3. About 139,747 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical- Teleflex MEDICAL WECK Visistat 35. Used for the external skin closure of lacerations; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR GAAP REVENUE GROWTH FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN 14% AND 15% TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN 15% AND 16%; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in United Tech (UTX) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,454 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.43 million, up from 93,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in United Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 2.00M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO:INVESTMENT CASE FOR DUAL-SOURCE ENGINE `MORE DIFFICULT’; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corp and SBA Joint Initiative; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE ALL PARTS OF EMBRAER, STUDYING VARIOUS CORPORATE STRUCTURES; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.99% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 27,495 shares. 10,101 were reported by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc. Creative Planning holds 98,257 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Oakworth Cap Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bb&T has 0.1% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). M&T Bank holds 0.44% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 657,849 shares. Aull Monroe Investment Management accumulated 18,833 shares. Accredited Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 1,724 shares. Lee Danner & Bass holds 1.32% or 93,250 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 90,872 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 4,991 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dearborn Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.61% or 187,540 shares in its portfolio. Allen Investment Management Limited Liability Co owns 80,709 shares. Diversified accumulated 6,096 shares. Kistler holds 13,967 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Dumais Michael R sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M. $1.25 million worth of stock was sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 56,100 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,494 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares to 697,586 shares, valued at $18.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

