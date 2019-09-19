As Teleflex (TFX) Stock Value Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Position; L & S Advisors Holds Holding in Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 393.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 26,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 32,825 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.43 million, up from 6,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $222.77. About 14,809 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 9.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 1,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 10,125 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.35M, down from 11,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $340.83. About 260,234 shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 11/05/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated Hosts Analyst & Investor Day; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.66, REV VIEW $2.45 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, IPOs And German Auto – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on May 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teleflex Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teleflex Announces Urology Times Article Highlighting the UroLift System as Providing a Superior Patient Experience for Treating Enlarged Prostate – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:TFX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 13,860 shares to 14,596 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 21,531 shares. National Pension holds 0.07% or 63,704 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 963 shares. Kistler owns 300 shares. Metropolitan Life has invested 0.04% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% or 21 shares. Veritable Lp reported 2,832 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 46,158 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 13 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Principal Financial Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 398,764 shares. M&T State Bank holds 0.02% or 10,175 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 4,850 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 4,036 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. TFX’s profit will be $127.61M for 30.87 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sky Gp Ltd Liability owns 1,710 shares. Amp Cap Investors holds 72,087 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 30 shares. Next Fincl stated it has 1,595 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Df Dent And holds 2,158 shares. Seabridge Advsr stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co reported 0.33% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 143 shares. Shikiar Asset Mngmt invested 2.76% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 0.04% or 3,009 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fred Alger has invested 0.66% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.19% or 3.08 million shares in its portfolio. Motco owns 25,371 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Grimes & holds 1,759 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $757.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8,945 shares to 4,525 shares, valued at $348,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 24,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,964 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Do Analysts See Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Performing In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Weyerhaeuser, Western Digital and Air Products & Chemicals – Investorplace.com” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Tucson.com‘s news article titled: “Versum Materials Announces CFIUS Clearance of Merger with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany – Arizona Daily Star” with publication date: September 17, 2019.