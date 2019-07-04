As Teleflex (TFX) Shares Rose, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowered by $2.96 Million Its Stake; Main Street Research Holding in Adobe Systems (ADBE) Increased by $7.21 Million

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 80.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $725,000, down from 12,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $333.3. About 139,747 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 09/03/2018 Teleflex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – Teleflex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex to Book Pretax Restructuring Charges of $102M-$133M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING OUTSOURCING OF CERTAIN DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS AND RELATED WORKFORCE REDUCTIONS; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX – SEES CO INCURRING PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING & RESTRUCTURING RELATED CHARGES IN CONNECTION WITH MAY 1 RESTRUCTURING PLAN OF $102 MLN TO $133 MLN; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE) by 82.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 27,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.97 million, up from 32,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Adobe Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $148.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $305.7. About 1.59 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S FISCAL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS; 22/03/2018 – TEKsystems to Exhibit at Adobe Summit 2018; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 19/03/2018 – ENEL ENEI.Ml – ENERGY PRODUCED BY 10 MW OF RATTLESNAKE CREEK WILL BE SOLD TO ADOBE BETWEEN 2019 AND 2028; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern accumulated 481,082 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc owns 0.05% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 643,500 shares. Parnassus Ca owns 0.6% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 504,567 shares. Moreover, Tekla Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Td Asset Inc holds 0.07% or 156,735 shares. Strs Ohio owns 58,190 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 211,703 shares. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Llc owns 0.03% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 9,710 shares. Bamco Ny reported 223,310 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 68,271 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 993 shares. Villere St Denis J Company Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 239,003 shares or 4.73% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 733 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Btc Cap Inc holds 700 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Teleflex Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:TFX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Teleflex Q1 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “PG&E Gets Booted From the S&P 500. Meet Its Replacement – The Motley Fool” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Teleflex (TFX) Stock Now – Zacks.com” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Teleflex to Present at the 40th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, which manages about $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 11,700 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $356,250 activity.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $120.78M for 32.17 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual EPS reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, Chevron & Adobe – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: All Eyes Will Be On The Fed, Stocks to Watch (BKS, ADBE, ORCL) – Nasdaq” published on June 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: USM, ADBE, PLNT – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Best Stocks for 2019: Adobe Stock Is Up 30% YTD â€” And Still Undervalued – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ILMN, ISRG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.