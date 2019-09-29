As Teleflex (TFX) Share Value Rose, California State Teachers Retirement System Lifted Holding by $542,840; Winslow Asset Management Holding in Nordson Com (NDSN) Decreased as Valuation Declined

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System bought 1,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 75,696 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.07M, up from 74,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $335.62. About 210,690 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – LOWERED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR GAAP DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $7.10 AND $7.20 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $5.45 AND $5.55; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – NeoTract Announces American Urological Association (AUA) Recommendation of UroLift® System as a Standard of Care Option for the Treatment of Enlarged Prostate; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N -ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS, CO REAFFIRMED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – 410 Medical Strengthens Board of Directors as Company Continues to Accelerate Commercialization of LifeFlow®

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordson Corp Com (NDSN) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 6,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.82% . The institutional investor held 92,163 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.02 million, down from 98,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nordson Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $144.27. About 61,263 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 30/05/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Receives Innovation and Vision Awards at NEPCON China; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Adj EPS $1.56; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVIA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Announces Earnings Release and Webcast for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $50.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3,778 shares to 280,649 shares, valued at $24.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S P Global Inc by 2,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,088 shares, and cut its stake in Alleghany Corp (NYSE:Y).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold TFX shares while 124 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 39.95 million shares or 1.08% less from 40.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold NDSN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 38.95 million shares or 0.12% less from 39.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $104.63M for 19.82 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.