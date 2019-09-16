As Teleflex (TFX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mar Vista Investment Partners Has Increased Stake; Tiverton Asset Management Raised Prestige Brands Holdings (PBH) Stake by $430,683

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc bought 2,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 380,109 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.87M, up from 377,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $6.63 during the last trading session, reaching $331.15. About 281,634 shares traded or 10.37% up from the average. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE RANGE FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 12% AND 13%; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q Adj EPS $2.15; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – ON MAY 1, CO INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN INVOLVING RELOCATION OF CERTAIN MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS TO AN EXISTING LOWER-COST LOCATION; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Simplastic Suprapubic Puncture Instruments: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 650704100 5; 19/04/2018 – DJ Teleflex Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TFX); 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc (PBH) by 103.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 13,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.19% . The institutional investor held 27,361 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $867,000, up from 13,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Prestige Brands Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $35.99. About 480,068 shares traded or 17.11% up from the average. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) has declined 3.73% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PBH News: 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF ITS EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS REPORTS SUCCESSFUL REPRICING OF TERM LOAN; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Swings to Loss on Brand Impairment Charge; 19/04/2018 – DJ Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBH); 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands: Actions Expected to Have Immaterial EPS Impact to Fiscal 2019; 12/03/2018 TIMING: PRESTIGE BRANDS SETS MARCH 13 10:30AM ET CALL VIA MS; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Board Authorizes New $50M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – Prestige Brands Sees 2019 Rev $1.046B-$1.056B; 16/03/2018 – PRESTIGE BRANDS HOLDINGS, REPORTS LAUNCH OF ADD-ON OFFERING OF; 19/03/2018 – Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing of Term Loan Facility and Pricing of Add-On Offering of Senior No

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6,670 shares to 17,673 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 8,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,038 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold PBH shares while 62 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 59.50 million shares or 5.42% less from 62.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Citizens Savings Bank Trust accumulated 10,420 shares. Jennison Assoc Llc stated it has 492,064 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.99% or 3.24 million shares. Citigroup Inc invested in 90,657 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life accumulated 3,058 shares. Us Financial Bank De holds 8,372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). 47,328 are owned by Ubs Asset Management Americas. First Republic Inv Management has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 9,909 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). South Dakota Inv Council invested in 96,767 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) for 96,400 shares. Carroll Fincl Assocs has invested 0% in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH). 25,295 are held by Gotham Asset Management Limited Com. Prelude Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 200 shares.

Mar Vista Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $3.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 4,356 shares to 119,785 shares, valued at $100.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 5,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 586,363 shares, and cut its stake in First Republic Bank/Ca (NYSE:FRC).