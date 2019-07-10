As Teleflex (TFX) Market Valuation Rose, Arizona State Retirement System Has Trimmed by $7.30 Million Its Stake; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Share Value Rose, Holder Eminence Capital LP Has Cut by $47.63 Million Its Holding

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.63M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 716,408 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 73.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 24,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,837 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 33,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $335.34. About 175,892 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 11.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 16/05/2018 – NeoTract to Unveil New Clinical Data on the UroLift® System at American Urological Association 2018 Meeting; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90; 31/05/2018 – Teleflex to Showcase Key Anesthesia Products at Euroanesthesia 2018 (“ESA”) in Copenhagen; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – NEW RESTRUCTURING PLAN TO FURTHER IMPROVE COMPANY COST STRUCTURE ANNOUNCED; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Baker Jejunostomy Tubes: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 655300160 655316 (b) 655500200; 18/05/2018 – Teleflex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX SAYS REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 EPS, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.81M for 23.14 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

Analysts await Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 4.86% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.47 per share. TFX’s profit will be $120.78M for 32.37 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.24 actual earnings per share reported by Teleflex Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.63% EPS growth.

