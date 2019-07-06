As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Shares Rose, Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Increased Its Holding by $330,400; Red Hat (RHT) Holder Kellner Capital Has Raised Stake by $7.55 Million

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al bought 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18 million, up from 7,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $277.21. About 110,709 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 231.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 41,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.85 million, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 1.08M shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Co has invested 0.62% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.07% or 295,095 shares in its portfolio. 12,265 were reported by First Midwest Bancshares Tru Division. Franklin Res holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2.94 million shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment accumulated 16,225 shares. Paloma Prns has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tig Advsrs Ltd holds 18.09% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 1.15 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 629,683 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Fincl Serv Corporation has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 45,744 shares in its portfolio. Tt Interest owns 69,600 shares. Eaton Vance reported 0.06% stake. Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. Moreover, Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Voya Mgmt Lc accumulated 96,096 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,125 were accumulated by Eaton Vance. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 11,447 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 2,185 shares. Raymond James Financial reported 2,569 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 2.27% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Amer Int Group owns 72,207 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp reported 65,186 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Los Angeles Management & Equity Research owns 2,191 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has 64,633 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advsr Ltd has 0% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 3,171 shares. 2,835 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Management has invested 0.03% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.08 million activity. Bobb George C III sold $1.35M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) on Friday, February 1. VON SCHACK WESLEY W had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.26 million on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 8,316 shares valued at $1.83 million was made by MEHRABIAN ROBERT on Friday, January 25. $1.39 million worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was sold by DAHLBERG KENNETH C on Friday, January 25.

