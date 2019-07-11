As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Share Price Rose, Rr Partners LP Decreased Its Holding; T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shareholder Act Ii Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,495 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.09M, down from 159,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $271.77. About 38,591 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – RAISING FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS OUTLOOK TO $7.67 TO $7.77, AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK OF $7.51 TO $7.61; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION

Act Ii Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 56.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp sold 72,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,731 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, down from 129,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 4.58M shares traded or 22.60% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint to Combine; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 30/04/2018 – CROWN CASTLE: AVG 5 YRS REMAINING ON T-MOBILE LEASE AGREEMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile restarted merger talks, and the stocks are surging; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $9.08 million activity. Shares for $1.83 million were sold by MEHRABIAN ROBERT on Friday, January 25. Bobb George C III sold $1.35M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) on Friday, February 1. $2.26 million worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares were sold by VON SCHACK WESLEY W. 10,030 shares were sold by MILLER PAUL DAVID, worth $2.26M on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.21 EPS, down 4.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.32 per share. TDY’s profit will be $81.94M for 30.74 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.12M for 19.96 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.