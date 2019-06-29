As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Market Valuation Rose, Motco Trimmed Position; As Lkq (LKQ) Valuation Rose, Check Capital Management Upped Holding by $386,400

Motco decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,386 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 4,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $273.87. About 353,257 shares traded or 71.99% up from the average. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 21.49% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.06% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design; 24/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N – TELEDYNE E2V AWARDED SECOND PHASE OF EUR 42 MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CUSTOM IMAGE SENSORS FOR ESA PLATO MISSION; 28/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – ITS TELEDYNE ISCO BUSINESS UNIT RECEIVED ORDER FROM KUWAIT MINISTRY OF PUBLIC WORKS; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q Net $66.5M; 29/03/2018 – Teledyne DALSA will preview its newest multi-line CMOS camera at The Vision Show; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDY)

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 13,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.90M shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.82M, up from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 3.05 million shares traded or 10.95% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CORP LKQ.O – TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FINANCE A PORTION OF CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR PENDING STAHLGRUBER GMBH ACQUISITION

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, down 4.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $2.32 per share. TDY’s profit will be $80.08 million for 30.98 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.41% EPS growth.

Motco, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,760 shares to 57,612 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Global Bond Opportunities Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Limited Partnership has invested 1.18% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.02% or 29,537 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Peoples Finance Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). 157,370 were reported by Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Company. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 23,012 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0.05% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 26,000 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% or 13,132 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt invested in 0.29% or 6,249 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 59,031 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.06% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Prudential Fincl reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $9.08 million activity. On Friday, February 1 VON SCHACK WESLEY W sold $2.26M worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 10,000 shares. Bobb George C III sold $1.35M worth of stock. DAHLBERG KENNETH C also sold $1.39 million worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) shares. $1.83 million worth of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was sold by MEHRABIAN ROBERT.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “New versatile multiline cameras enable 5 Gpix/sec high-speed imaging for demanding vision applications – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Coty Inc (COTY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New high-speed and high-sensitivity Linea HS TDI camera for vision applications – GlobeNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Digital Colony, Zayo, EQT, Teledyne, Warburg Pincus – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Developing Opportunities within First Industrial Realty Trust, TFS Financial, New Age Beverage, Curtiss-Wright, Fortis, and Teledyne Technologies â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94M and $1.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘A’ (BRKA) by 50 shares to 96 shares, valued at $28.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anheuser (NYSE:BUD) by 5,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,000 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).