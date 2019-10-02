As Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Eulav Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.23 Million; Apple Computer (AAPL) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $574,255 as Market Valuation Rose

Eulav Asset Management decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management sold 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 224,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.57M, down from 229,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $315.97. About 122,362 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 07/03/2018 At Satellite 2018, Teledyne Paradise Datacom Launches 3 New Products: CubeSat LEO Modem, 200W Ka GaN SSPA, & Touch Screen SSPA; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Teledyne to Produce Consumables for Extreme Ultraviolet Lithography; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 24/05/2018 – Teledyne e2v awarded second phase of €42M contract to provide custom image sensors for ESA PLATO mission; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 12/04/2018 – Teledyne Imaging Receives Gold and Silver Awards from Vision Systems Design

Murphy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc sold 2,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 152,686 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.22 million, down from 155,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $992.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $219.53. About 29.48M shares traded or 10.67% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL; 04/05/2018 – RAVPower Officially Qi-Certifies Their Popular Apple and Samsung Compatible Wireless Charging Pad; 04/04/2018 – Apple Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 23/05/2018 – Apple to Offer $50 Rebates for Full-Price IPhone Battery Swaps; 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 30/05/2018 – Apple gets downgraded on concern services focus won’t deliver big profits; 10/05/2018 – Apple, Goldman Sachs Plan New Joint Credit Card; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reliant Lc holds 4.14% or 27,655 shares. Td Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,089 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Strategic Financial Services Inc accumulated 1.7% or 65,002 shares. Buckhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 39,799 shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 5.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,029 shares. 3.53M were reported by Korea Corporation. Cidel Asset Inc owns 3,780 shares. Elkhorn Prtnrs Lp accumulated 6,650 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com has 117,281 shares for 2.94% of their portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Com holds 18,960 shares. 688,889 are owned by Tocqueville Asset L P. Associate New York holds 2.27% or 7,079 shares in its portfolio. Axiom International Investors Limited Liability Corporation De accumulated 0.42% or 76,948 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 208,516 shares. Carlson Mngmt holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,933 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.39 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $669.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Eafe (EFA) by 5,334 shares to 61,512 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Cons (XLP) by 11,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,315 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Sbi Int (XLF).

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35B and $2.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Topbuild Corp by 3,800 shares to 14,900 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 21,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold TDY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 29.59 million shares or 1.96% more from 29.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust reported 7,501 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.12% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 95,210 shares. Cordasco Fin Network holds 0.01% or 49 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Lc has 0.2% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 29,227 shares. Cardinal Cap Limited Liability Company Ct reported 362,976 shares stake. Tru Of Vermont owns 42 shares. Cetera Advsr Lc has 0.03% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 2,233 shares. Barclays Public stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 2,254 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Lord Abbett Ltd Llc has 0.46% invested in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) for 516,990 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,039 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology Incorporated holds 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 300 shares. Nikko Asset Americas has invested 0.01% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 0% or 2,461 shares.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.77M for 30.98 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.