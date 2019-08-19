As Teledyne Tech (TDY) Stock Rose, Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Position; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Shareholder Westwood Holdings Group Upped Its Position by $2.41 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 189.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 35,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 54,020 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.69M, up from 18,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.25. About 1.33 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 02/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 2 (Table); 07/03/2018 – US LNG NEEDS TO GET `CREATIVE’ TO BOOST MARKET SHARE: CHENIERE; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 21 (Table); 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE EXPECTS `GOOD’ 2019 AMID OTHER U.S. PROJECTS DELAYS; 23/04/2018 – Cheniere to decide on Corpus Christi 3 LNG export terminal by end June

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Teledyne Tech Inc (TDY) by 7.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 37,800 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96M, down from 40,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Teledyne Tech Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $303.37. About 152,398 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 02/04/2018 – Teledyne Marine Receives Spotlight on New Technology Award; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.67-EPS $7.77; 03/05/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC TDY.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.67 TO $7.77; 03/04/2018 – HVD3000A Differential Probes Solidify Teledyne LeCroy’s Power-Electronics Test Leadership; 28/03/2018 – Teledyne Announces Record Order from Kuwaiti Government for Teledyne ISCO’s Industry-Leading Flow Monitoring Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 03/04/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WaveSurfer 3000z Oscilloscopes Are Bursting with Features and Value; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 26/03/2018 – Teledyne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 13.45% or $0.30 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.04M for 29.98 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.64% negative EPS growth.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alnc by 20,700 shares to 330,800 shares, valued at $20.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 50,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,500 shares, and has risen its stake in T Rowe Price Grp (NASDAQ:TROW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TDY shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.02 million shares or 10.10% less from 32.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated reported 2,710 shares. Psagot House owns 292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 18,427 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt. Lmr Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.17% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.11% or 362,642 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability reported 399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 35,202 are owned by Panagora Asset Management. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 83,900 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Associate holds 0.02% in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) or 61,007 shares. 13,868 are owned by Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com. Mariner Llc holds 0.01% or 2,256 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited stated it has 133,681 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Ci Invests accumulated 2,683 shares or 0% of the stock. 156,495 were reported by Rr Prns Limited Partnership. 63,260 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership.

More notable recent Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Teledyne DALSA and Teledyne e2v join as Teledyne Imaging at Vision China Shanghai – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Taking A Look At Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s (NYSE:TDY) ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Management Lc has 118,690 shares. Aldebaran Fin Inc has 41,970 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Fund Mgmt reported 93,285 shares. 6,870 were accumulated by Innovations Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brigade Capital LP accumulated 328,500 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Brookfield Asset reported 0.49% stake. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 63,474 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0.29% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 18,537 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 2,700 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 26,155 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 42,660 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mngmt. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 4,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated holds 0.02% or 7,260 shares in its portfolio.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD) by 28,937 shares to 117,754 shares, valued at $11.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 56,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 913,128 shares, and cut its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).