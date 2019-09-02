As Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) Share Price Rose, Holder Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Upped Holding; As Cms Energy (CMS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cohen & Steers Decreased by $325,270 Its Stake

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corporation (CMS) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 5,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.44M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $63.05. About 1.27M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information; 02/04/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: The CMS has finalized a rule giving Medicare Advantage plans a 3.4% pay hike in 2019.…; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 15/03/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 32, Form CMS-1728; 11/04/2018 – CMS: Medicare Provider Reimbursement Manual – Part 2, Provider Cost Reporting Forms and Instructions, Chapter 43, Form CMS-1984; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS FINALIZING REDUCTION IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT LOW-INCOME BENEFICIARIES PAY FOR CERTAIN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES KNOWN AS “BIOSIMILARS”; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Revolution CMS w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Med. Press., Product Number:; 09/05/2018 – AMAG Pharmaceuticals Commends CMS for Clarifying Part D Coverage of Treatments for Moderate to Severe Dyspareunia Due to Menopa; 12/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Bilfinger SE: Release of a capital market information; 22/05/2018 – NCI AWARDED $44 MILLION HHS PERM RC CONTRACT TO HELP CMS REPORT IMPROPER PAYMENTS

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 4,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.93% . The institutional investor held 41,609 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607.49M, up from 37,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.94. About 561,269 shares traded or 60.92% up from the average. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TEO News: 16/03/2018 – Argentina prepares 4G spectrum auction that could raise $800 mln; 03/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA POSPONE VENTA DE BONOS: OFICINA DE PRENSA; 16/03/2018 – TELECOM COMPANIES TELEFONICA SA TEF.MC AND CLARO SAY THEY WOULD BE INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING SPECTRUM; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA 1Q REV. ARS30.70B; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Service Revenue ARS28.5B, Up 27%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Mobile ARPU of Personal in Argentina Rose 20.5%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Broadband ARPU Rose 52%, Cable TV ARPU Rose 37%; 11/05/2018 – Telecom Argentina 1Q Net ARS3.48B; 11/05/2018 – TELECOM ARGENTINA SA QTRLY EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER PER SHARE P$1.6; 27/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Telecom Argentina Proposed Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘B+(EXP)’/’RR3’

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) by 171,405 shares to 17,805 shares, valued at $1.91 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Restoration Hardware Holdings Inc by 20,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,026 shares, and cut its stake in Interdigital Inc (Prn).

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 25.42% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.59 per share. CMS’s profit will be $208.07M for 21.30 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 124.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold CMS shares while 138 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 247.93 million shares or 0.38% more from 247.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 15,191 shares. First Ltd Partnership reported 0.07% stake. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership reported 0.16% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). Mackenzie Corp accumulated 117,255 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Company holds 0% or 4,286 shares. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS). 244 were accumulated by Enterprise Fincl Svcs. Axa, a France-based fund reported 294,291 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 608 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Co accumulated 0% or 4,410 shares. Capital Investment Advisors holds 7,053 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Lc holds 0.11% or 62,670 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.07% or 10,053 shares. Tdam Usa has 0.6% invested in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) for 150,755 shares. Cornerstone invested 0.01% in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 171,082 shares to 2.02M shares, valued at $137.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 5.07M shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).