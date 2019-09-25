As Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) Market Value Rose, Holder Oaktree Capital Management LP Boosted Stake; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Salzhauer Michael Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $67.9. About 16.83 million shares traded or 21.28% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP CFO SAYS ADDING DIGITAL SERVICES LAYS GROUNDWORK FOR NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKING; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.53 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END; 18/04/2018 – Trade war would be ‘end of global recovery,’ says Citigroup economist; 29/05/2018 – CITI CONSUMER BANKING CEO STEPHEN BIRD COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Settlements with the OTC investors total $590 million so far, and include $120 million with Barclays, $130 million with Citigroup and $240 million with Deutsche Bank; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Telecom Argentina Sa (TEO) by 14.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 154,000 shares as the company's stock rose 27.93% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.17 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Telecom Argentina Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 219,855 shares traded. Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) has declined 15.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500.

More notable recent Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Telecom Argentina SA announces the payment of cash dividends corresponding to retained earnings as of December 31, 2018 – PRNewswire" on April 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Telecom Argentina SA announces consolidated results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 ('1Q19')* – PRNewswire" published on May 09, 2019

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp by 4,070 shares to 2,930 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Formula One (Prn) by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (Prn).

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $208.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 64,343 shares to 67,343 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 27,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.57 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Granite Inv Prns Lc owns 17,369 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Fincl Corporation In holds 1,330 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain owns 3,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jnba Fin Advsr stated it has 1,043 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Td Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1 shares. Private Wealth Advsrs reported 0.34% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Girard Ltd owns 3,899 shares. Moreover, First State Bank Of Mount Dora Invest has 1.9% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 58,811 shares. 74,737 were reported by Burney. Next Grp accumulated 14,971 shares. 495,113 were accumulated by Gendell Jeffrey L. Minneapolis Port Mngmt Limited Company holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 515,084 shares. First Mercantile reported 5,882 shares. 153,801 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Llp.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "StockBeat – Intel Climbs, but Citi Warns of Risks Ahead – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "HSBC – Why I'm Still A Buyer – Seeking Alpha" published on September 23, 2019