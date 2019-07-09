As Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Stock Declined, London Co Of Virginia Has Raised Position; Lincoln National Holds Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

London Co Of Virginia increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia bought 32,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 356,009 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27 million, up from 323,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $469.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.11. About 29,370 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 33.79% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 12,284 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 89,462 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 77,178 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 24.69M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-U.S. SEC SAYS MERRILL LYNCH CHARGED WITH GATEKEEPING FAILURES IN THE UNREGISTERED SALES OF SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Ghislain Houle, CN executive vice-president and chief financial officer, to address Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportatio; 07/03/2018 – Healthineers IPO books covered on full deal size -bookrunner; 26/03/2018 – JAKKS Pacific Special Committee Engaged and Is Actively Working With Bank of Amer Merrill Lynch; 19/05/2018 – Daily Times (PK): US gun lobby takes aim at `gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s withdraws the ratings on certain shelf registrations issued by Merrill Lynch Preferred Capital Trust IV, Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding IV, L.P. and Merrill Lynch Preferred Funding V, L.P

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 13,404 shares to 50,452 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FDIS) by 68,679 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,473 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 32,080 shares to 429,424 shares, valued at $46.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 10,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 853,939 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.12 million activity. TOWERVIEW LLC had bought 4,900 shares worth $78,890.