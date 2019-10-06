As Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Share Price Rose, Towerview Has Lifted Holding by $316,272; Exponent (EXPO) Shareholder Copeland Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 19,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.26 million, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.50M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 131,773 shares traded or 107.54% up from the average. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon

Copeland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exponent Inc (EXPO) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copeland Capital Management Llc sold 103,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.03% . The institutional investor held 319,119 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.68M, down from 422,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copeland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exponent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $70.36. About 135,800 shares traded. Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) has risen 42.15% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPO News: 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q REVENUE BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS $90.7M, EST. $89.3M; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Will Promote Dr. Catherine Corrigan to CEO; 19/04/2018 – Exponent 1Q Net $20.3M; 03/04/2018 – Gartner Closes $400M Sale of CEB Talent Assessment to Exponent Private Equity; Deal Announced in Februar; 23/05/2018 – Exponent Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 EBITDA MARGIN TO DECLINE BY APPROXIMATELY 50 TO 100 BASIS POINTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exponent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPO); 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT 1Q EPS 75C, EST. 62C; 19/04/2018 – EXPONENT INC EXPO.O – EXPECTS FY 2018 REVENUES BEFORE REIMBURSEMENTS TO GROW IN THE MID- TO HIGH- SINGLE DIGITS; 19/04/2018 – Exponent Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold TRC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.43 million shares or 1.76% more from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 379 shares. Arbiter Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Barclays Public Lc invested in 14,015 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 82,816 shares or 0% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. Kennedy Mgmt invested 0.02% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). New York-based Towerview Ltd Liability has invested 34.94% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Granite Limited holds 0.06% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 181,000 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc has 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose And Co Limited Liability reported 52,780 shares. Ariel Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 453,054 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.30 million activity. $105,169 worth of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) was bought by TOWERVIEW LLC on Friday, May 31.

Towerview Llc, which manages about $175.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brt Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 48,718 shares to 180,292 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Copeland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 836,605 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $27.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 42,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.32 per share. EXPO’s profit will be $17.13M for 53.30 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Exponent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.