As Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Towerview Increased Stake; Gyroscope Capital Management Group Lifted Stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)

Towerview Llc increased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co (TRC) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towerview Llc bought 19,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 3.69 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.26 million, up from 3.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towerview Llc who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $464.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 14,884 shares traded. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 50.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc bought 11,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 33,175 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.46M, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $539.41. About 193,994 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chilton Company Limited Liability Company reported 439,232 shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.51% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 6,200 shares. Cap Interest Limited Ca has invested 0.54% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Greenleaf Tru holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 26,869 shares. Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.15% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Mirae Asset Glob, Korea-based fund reported 4,107 shares. 480,553 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt Inc. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corp owns 58,048 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dearborn Limited Liability reported 48,973 shares stake. Boston Family Office Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.43% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Swiss State Bank has 0.13% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 272,061 shares. Mariner Limited Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.23% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Welch Limited Liability Corporation owns 773 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New England Research And owns 450 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc, which manages about $127.73M and $265.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 4,838 shares to 48,606 shares, valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 9,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,252 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TRC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.43 million shares or 1.76% more from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancshares Of America De has invested 0% in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 25,354 shares in its portfolio. Amer Grp stated it has 13,352 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 40,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 1,956 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 52,780 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,697 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The owns 14,538 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 3,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 337,301 shares. Mraz Amerine & Inc holds 10,862 shares. Private Ocean Ltd, California-based fund reported 55 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). Raymond James Assocs, Florida-based fund reported 15,559 shares. Brandywine Global Management Llc has 11,695 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

