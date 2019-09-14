As Tejon Ranch Co Del Com (TRC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gamco Investors Et Al Trimmed Stake by $493,648; Dafna Capital Management Has Lowered Its Radius Health (RDUS) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $536,000, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.34. About 908,126 shares traded or 82.01% up from the average. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR ELADYNOS (ABALOPARATIDE); 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 4.2% Position in Radius Health; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss $61.6M; 08/03/2018 FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Q–Radius Health 02/15/2018 – 02/14/2023 – M5Q50A03R7; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH – INTENDS TO APPEAL AND IMMEDIATELY SEEK A RE-EXAMINATION OF CHMP OPINION; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 10/05/2018 – Radius Health 1Q Loss/Shr $1.37

Gamco Investors Inc Et Al decreased its stake in Tejon Ranch Co Del Com (TRC) by 5.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al sold 30,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 507,106 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41 million, down from 537,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al who had been investing in Tejon Ranch Co Del Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.40 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 101,760 shares traded or 47.08% up from the average. Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) has declined 21.05% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical TRC News: 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 07/05/2018 – TEJON RANCH – BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 07/05/2018 – Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; 12/03/2018 – Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tejon Ranch Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRC); 27/03/2018 – TEJON RANCH CO SAYS WITH DEPARTURE OF TUOMI AS DIRECTOR BOARD SIZE DECREASED FROM 9 TO 8 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $97,396 activity.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24 million and $266.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 13,100 shares to 23,000 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 830,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Analysts await Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.81 EPS, up 25.69% or $0.28 from last year’s $-1.09 per share. After $-0.77 actual EPS reported by Radius Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.19% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 17 investors sold RDUS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 35.79 million shares or 21.47% less from 45.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.98 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 41,767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 558,396 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn stated it has 57,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp holds 9,130 shares. Dafna Cap Management Limited reported 22,000 shares. Laurion Cap Management LP stated it has 25,448 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Knott David M has 0.79% invested in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 77,269 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 3,845 shares stake. American International Grp Inc reported 28,654 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 159,471 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management reported 252,470 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) for 18,301 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt holds 17,785 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 6 investors sold TRC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 18.43 million shares or 1.76% more from 18.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signia Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 131,155 shares or 2.71% of the stock. Moreover, Raymond James Assocs has 0% invested in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC). 328,474 are held by London Of Virginia. Foundation Res Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) for 152,561 shares. Pnc Fin Incorporated owns 754 shares. American International Group Incorporated owns 13,352 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Co reported 4,138 shares. Renaissance Llc, a New York-based fund reported 434,200 shares. Ariel Investments Ltd holds 453,054 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 3,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 196,803 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 19,600 shares. Bessemer Group Inc reported 600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 507,106 shares. Ameritas Investment Inc reported 1,572 shares stake.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.30 million activity. TOWERVIEW LLC also bought $105,169 worth of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) shares.