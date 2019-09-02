As Teekay (TK) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Pinnacle Holdings Decreased Position by $8.43 Million; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Put) (BABA) Shareholder Indus Capital Partners Has Decreased Holding

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Teekay (TK) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 2,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 123,234 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $483.08M, down from 125,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Teekay for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 319,224 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping

Indus Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (BABA) by 83.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc sold 391,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.60M, down from 471,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Tiny Loss-Making Unit Suddenly Trades More Than HSBC; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba, an existing investor in Paytm E-Commerce, is also putting in $45 million in the round; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Digital Media, Entertainment $840M, Up 34%; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adj EPS 91c

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48 million and $267.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy by 89 shares to 42,369 shares, valued at $1.03 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 73 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Turtle Beach.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $765.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 96,598 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $24.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 588,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Onesmart Intl Ed Group Ltd.