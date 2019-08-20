As Teekay Offshore Partners LP (TOO) Share Price Declined, Luminus Management Has Cut Holding by $2.55 Million; As Rogers (ROG) Share Price Declined, Westport Asset Management Lowered Holding by $790,000

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Corp (ROG) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.85% . The institutional investor held 54,900 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72M, down from 59,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rogers Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $134.77. About 111,257 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 29.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/03/2018 – ROGERS CORP – ENTERED INTO SIX-MONTH CONSULTING AGREEMENT WITH STIPP TO AID IN CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corporation Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 16/03/2018 Rogers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Rogers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG)

Luminus Management Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp (TOO) by 26.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc sold 2.55M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 6.96 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.35 million, down from 9.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 54,525 shares traded. Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) has declined 54.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical TOO News: 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE CONDUCTING SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N SAYS CFO DAVID WONG RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore: David Wong to Step Down as Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE: PETROJARL I FPSO STARTS 5-YR CHARTER CONTRACT; 03/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces Management Change; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS: PETROJARL I FPSO ACHIEVES FIRST OIL; 03/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE – WONG WILL CONTINUE WITH PARTNERSHIP UNTIL AUGUST TO ASSIST WITH TRANSITION; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS LP TOO.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $323.2 MLN VS $276.1 MLN LAST YEAR; 10/05/2018 – Teekay Offshore Partners Announces First Oil and Contract Start-up for the Petrojarl I FPSO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold ROG shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 48,179 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 392 shares stake. Skylands Capital Limited Co invested 0.61% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Everence Cap Mgmt reported 2,710 shares stake. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 616 shares. 171,969 are owned by Aristotle Boston Limited Liability. Northern Trust holds 0.02% or 426,904 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 83,801 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Capital accumulated 293 shares. Tygh Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.68% or 24,367 shares. Frontier Cap Management Limited Liability Corp reported 331,316 shares. Barclays Plc accumulated 21,398 shares. 1,652 were accumulated by Cambridge Rech Advsrs. Advisory Research Inc has 0.05% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 15,376 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us owns 0.27% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) for 155,683 shares.

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 21,440 shares to 267,390 shares, valued at $14.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arch Coal Inc by 13,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,968 shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.63, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 12 investors sold TOO shares while 17 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 305.41 million shares or 1.52% less from 310.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth has 6,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Captrust Advsr holds 2,845 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 11,961 shares. 31.69 million were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 707 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Deutsche Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 243,600 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Millennium Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 558,378 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). 112,613 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited. Ci Invests has invested 0.07% in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO). Moreover, Raymond James has 0% invested in Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) for 45,670 shares. Cannell Peter B Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 545,000 shares.