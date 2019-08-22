As Tecogen New (TGEN) Stock Price Declined, Bard Associates Has Boosted Position; Marathon Oil Group (MRO) Market Valuation Declined While Ccm Investment Advisers Decreased by $3.59 Million Its Position

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.61 million market cap company. It closed at $2.85 lastly. It is down 4.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q Rev $10.3M; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q Rev $10.2M; 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 21/03/2018 – Tecogen 4Q EPS 1c; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 04/04/2018 – Florida Company Orders Three Tecochill RT-50 Chillers for New HQ; 10/05/2018 – European Patent Office Notifies Tecogen of Intent to Grant a Patent for the Ultera Emissions Technology; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Group (MRO) by 51.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc sold 224,663 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.88% . The institutional investor held 213,277 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, down from 437,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Marathon Oil Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.43. About 1.02 million shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 06/03/2018 Gaurdie Banister Joins Russell Reynolds Associates’ Board Of Directors; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – NEW VOLUMES FROM THIRD PARTY ARE ANTICIPATED EARLY IN NEXT DECADE; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q REV., OTHER INCOME $1.73B, EST. $1.39B; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 23/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Libya examines Total-Marathon purchase, casting doubt on deal: sources TUNIS/LONDON (Reuters) – Libya is; 03/05/2018 – Marathon CEO Doesn’t Expect Regulatory Issues With Andeavor Deal (Video); 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold TGEN shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.01 million shares or 32.81% more from 3.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horrell Mngmt holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Parsons Mngmt Ri has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Pathstone Family Office Llc has invested 0.01% in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.5% or 617,782 shares. Herald Inv Ltd invested in 0.31% or 321,078 shares. Vanguard Gru has 424,219 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 20,482 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 32,252 shares. Morgan Stanley has 101 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 46,430 shares. Thb Asset holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) for 374,041 shares. Financial Counselors Inc owns 27,000 shares. North Star Invest Management reported 0% stake. 51,149 are held by Blackrock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MRO shares while 176 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 638.48 million shares or 0.34% more from 636.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Art Advisors Ltd has 0.08% invested in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Kepos Ltd Partnership invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.04% or 3.92M shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited, a New York-based fund reported 390,921 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 753,300 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Twin Mgmt Inc owns 264,180 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moneta Gru Advsr Lc holds 3,052 shares. Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Dupont Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) for 156,864 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.07% or 345,643 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Retirement Of Alabama reported 381,130 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) by 19,617 shares to 107,264 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).