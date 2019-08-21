As Tecogen New (TGEN) Stock Declined, Bard Associates Boosted by $486,225 Its Position; Vermilion Energy (VET) Shareholder Sir Capital Management LP Boosted Position

Bard Associates Inc increased its stake in Tecogen Inc New (TGEN) by 28.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bard Associates Inc bought 162,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.41% . The institutional investor held 731,850 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 569,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bard Associates Inc who had been investing in Tecogen Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.59 million market cap company. It closed at $2.6 lastly. It is down 4.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TGEN News: 08/05/2018 – TECOGEN INC – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH WEBSTER BUSINESS CREDIT CORPORATION FOR A SECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tecogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TGEN); 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN-PURCHASE AGREEMENT ALSO GRANTS CO AND TTCOGEN EXCLUSIVE RIGHT TO MARKET, SELL, DISTRIBUTE TEDOM’S MICRO T35 COMBINED HEAT AND POWER EQUIPMENT; 23/05/2018 – Massachusetts Indoor Growing Company Orders Both Tecochill Chillers and lnverde e+ Cogeneration Equipment for its High-Tech Greenhouse; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 10/04/2018 – Tecogen to Present Paper at SAE World Congress; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTION: South Coast Air Quality Management District Adopts Best Available Control Technology (BACT) for Stationary Non-Emergency Generators; 27/03/2018 – Boston-area Ice Rink Orders Second Chiller; 30/03/2018 – TECOGEN INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO MEMBERSHIP INTEREST PURCHASE AND WIND-DOWN AGREEMENT AMONG TEDOM AS, TEDOM USA INC AND TTCOGEN LLC; 15/05/2018 – Tecogen 1Q EPS 0c

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 240,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 173,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.32. About 18,258 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Closes Acquisition of Spartan Energy; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018; 28/05/2018 - VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 13/04/2018 VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$50 FROM C$47; 16/04/2018 - Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 26/04/2018 - SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 27/04/2018 - Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 28/05/2018 - Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares to 23,927 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 72,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 110,692 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB).