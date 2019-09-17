As Tecnoglass (TGLS) Stock Value Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Has Increased Position by $470,970; As Netflix Com Usd0.001 Common Stock (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Rathbone Brothers Plc Has Upped Position

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (NFLX) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 1,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 99,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.52 million, up from 98,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Netflix Com Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $295.71. About 2.30M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Barack Obama in talks to create shows for Netflix – NYT; 30/03/2018 – KEYE TV: Netflix hiring for role to binge watch its original content; 06/04/2018 – Lost in Space, Netflix – absurdly contrived, yet gripping; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 29/03/2018 – Technology is set to finish the first few months of the year ahead of its peers, with Netflix emerging as the third-best performer in the S&P 500; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX IS SAID TO HAVE EXPLORED BUYING CINEMAS: LA TIMES; 29/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Netflix board news withdrawn

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 78,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The hedge fund held 740,547 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.81 million, up from 662,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $332.85M market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.42. About 43,467 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 09/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89B and $3.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc Usd0.01 Common Stock (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,430 shares to 15,870 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Trust Japan Hedged Equity Fund (DXJ) by 7,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,648 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Usd0.01 Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ems Lp stated it has 486,070 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt invested in 3,025 shares. 18,568 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,705 shares in its portfolio. Spirit Of America Management Corporation New York owns 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 661 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley Natl Advisers Inc has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al owns 43,700 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.42M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 481,858 were reported by D E Shaw Comm Inc. Reilly Financial Lc reported 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Third Point Limited Liability Corp stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Management Pro accumulated 0.02% or 132 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund reported 0.67% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.61, from 2.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 5 investors sold TGLS shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 5.34 million shares or 14.08% more from 4.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan reported 37,500 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). California Employees Retirement Systems owns 0% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) for 93,918 shares. Sei Invs Communication accumulated 76,570 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn accumulated 0% or 36,501 shares. 38,000 are held by Connors Investor Svcs Inc. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). National Inv Service Incorporated Wi holds 0.78% or 104,936 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Management Incorporated invested in 221,279 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Monarch Prtnrs Asset reported 0.1% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd owns 128,174 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS). Penn Capital holds 0.16% in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) or 248,947 shares. 22,970 are owned by Pinnacle. 22,463 were accumulated by Petrus Tru Lta.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $22,515 activity.