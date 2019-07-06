As Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Stock Price Declined, Perritt Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $570,689; Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake Held by Advisory Alpha Llc

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 465 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,924 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $254.26 million, up from 5,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 7.45M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Net $3.12B; 23/05/2018 – Comcast says considering all-cash offer to buy Fox assets; 21/05/2018 – Comcast Business Wins Three 2018 Leading Lights Awards – Most Innovative NFV Deployment, SD-WAN Service and Business Cloud; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 03/05/2018 – ZOLA HAS $100M SERIES D FINANCING LED BY COMCAST VENTURES; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 03/05/2018 – Semtech and Comcast’s machineQ Announce LoRaWAN Network Availability in 10 Cities; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast formalizes its bid for British broadcaster Sky

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $320.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 58,674 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 20.54% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 30/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – BOARD AUTHORIZED TRANSFER OF RIGHTS, OBLIGATIONS UNDER CO’S $210 MLN 8.2% SENIOR UNSECURED 5-YEAR NOTES TO ITS UNIT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Rutabaga Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Tecnoglass; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 07/05/2018 – TECNOGLASS COMPLETES PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS FOR PURCHASE OF GM&P; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 02/04/2018 – Tecnoglass Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Apr. 9-10; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Expects 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $71.0M-$81.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 16,180 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Triangle Secs Wealth holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 29,504 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Levin Cap Strategies Lp holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 45,479 shares. Clark Capital Grp Incorporated Inc holds 1.70M shares. Huntington State Bank stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.11% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Farmers Commercial Bank holds 24,262 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Bowling Mgmt Lc invested in 1.14% or 179,448 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity holds 0.29% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 1.32M shares. Boys Arnold accumulated 14,680 shares. 64,708 were accumulated by Sol Capital Management. Origin Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership owns 152,271 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 21,828 were accumulated by First Savings Bank & Tru Of Newtown.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. On Thursday, January 24 Murdock Daniel C. sold $30,036 worth of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 845 shares.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 25 shares to 1,321 shares, valued at $463.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 30,320 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,580 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62M and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zix Corp Com (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 387,225 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $688,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:BRSS) by 25,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,629 shares, and cut its stake in Pcm Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCMI).