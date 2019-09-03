As Tecnoglass Shs (TGLS) Market Valuation Declined, Perritt Capital Management Increased Holding; Generation Investment Management Llp Maintains Stake in Acuity Brands (AYI)

Generation Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp bought 34,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 3.39 million shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.43 million, up from 3.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $122.79. About 45,886 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc Shs (TGLS) by 58.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 81,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.56% . The institutional investor held 221,279 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 139,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tecnoglass Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 5,070 shares traded. Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) has declined 18.11% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TGLS News: 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees 2018 Rev $345M-$365M; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS – FOR FY18 EXPECTS TO SEE GROWTH IN COMMERCIAL CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND ADDITIONAL MARKET SHARE GAINS IN U.S., COLOMBIAN AND OTHER LATIN AMERICAN MARKETS; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q Rev $84.3M; 14/03/2018 – TECNOGLASS INC – IN 2018, ANTICIPATES REVENUES TO GROW TO A RANGE OF $345.0 TO $365.0 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Rev $84.9M; 14/03/2018 – Tecnoglass 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass Sees FY Rev $345M-$365M; 08/03/2018 TECNOGLASS ANNOUNCES TIMING OF REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FIRST QUARTER 2018; 09/05/2018 – Tecnoglass 1Q Adj EPS 14c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Management Ca owns 57,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 302,878 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsr has 11 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Cap Limited holds 472,617 shares. Cornerstone holds 122 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 8,100 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). First Republic Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 2,207 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 33 shares. Scout Incorporated reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Kbc Nv reported 46,014 shares. Aviva Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 17,218 shares. 68,425 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Ltd.

Generation Investment Management Llp, which manages about $13.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 473,349 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $696.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 567,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $11,430 activity.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 83,723 shares to 298,850 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ooma Inc Com by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Matrix Svc Co (NASDAQ:MTRX).