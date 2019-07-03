As Techtarget (TTGT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Holding by $5.93 Million; Rwwm Maintains Stake in Daily Journal (DJCO)

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01M, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $326.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $236.38. About 77 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has declined 5.94% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO); 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Techtarget (TTGT) by 45.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 370,761 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 446,127 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, down from 816,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Techtarget for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $572.06 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 49,140 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 8.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $122.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 15/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 10 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 14/05/2018 – Ariel Investments LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.7% Position in TechTarget

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,500 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. 2,294 are held by Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Co. National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Elm Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 2,120 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 1,715 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com invested in 522 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 2,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,000 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO). 200 are owned by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Co. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 5,140 shares. Lourd Limited Liability Com holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) for 41,331 shares. Pacific Glob Investment Mngmt Com stated it has 4,719 shares. Metropolitan Life New York reported 0.02% in Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,530 shares to 333,376 shares, valued at $47.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 12,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 628,537 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.14 earnings per share, down 6.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.15 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $3.86 million for 37.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TTGT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 18.72 million shares or 0.88% less from 18.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 1,263 shares. 1492 Management holds 0.16% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 11,935 shares. Portolan Limited Liability Com has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Llc accumulated 0% or 10,673 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 617 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 554,782 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. American Int, a New York-based fund reported 15,683 shares. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 42,376 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Limited Liability Corp owns 1.18 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 18,788 shares. 7,479 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. 151,888 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). 51,620 are owned by Legal & General Public Ltd Company. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc holds 0% or 292,865 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.72 million activity.