As Techtarget (TTGT) Share Value Rose, Next Century Growth Investors Boosted by $3.08 Million Its Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding Upped by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel bought 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 145,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.64M, up from 138,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.41. About 392,100 shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 21/05/2018 – Tl Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Techtarget (TTGT) by 32.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 146,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The institutional investor held 592,663 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.59 million, up from 446,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Techtarget for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.83M market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.88. About 29,640 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAI.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding; 12/04/2018 – Google Named Official Cloud Sponsor of Actifio’s Data Driven 2018 Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 22/05/2018 – TechTarget Wins 31 National and Regional Online Editorial Awards from American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE); 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 18/04/2018 – TechTarget Launches SearchEnterpriseAl.com to Help Leading Data Science and Analytics Teams Stay Ahead of the Rapidly-Exploding Al and Machine Learning Technology Markets

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 17,005 shares to 135,848 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,778 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.55, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold TTGT shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 19.27 million shares or 2.90% more from 18.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 37,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 20,377 were reported by Comerica Comml Bank. Portolan Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 420,655 shares or 0.96% of the stock. Sector Pension Board holds 48,100 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 26,943 shares stake. Punch And Associate Management Inc has 1.42% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 442,651 shares. Wedge L Limited Partnership Nc accumulated 31,760 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 151,165 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Company invested in 0% or 146,551 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 781 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 3.24M shares. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech reported 0.01% in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) for 27,176 shares.

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “TechTarget to Announce 2019 First Quarter Financial Results on May 8, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TechTarget (TTGT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TechTarget (TTGT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TechTarget’s New Multiples Likely Will Depend On Its Old Business – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CNDT, ROKU, STMP, and CTRL among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 792,501 are owned by Us Bankshares De. Fil Limited accumulated 0.01% or 65,726 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams reported 0.43% stake. Axa owns 1.39 million shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Mackenzie holds 0.17% or 582,855 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Ltd Company accumulated 58,507 shares. 170,143 are held by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 1.29% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.59% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1.17 million shares. Boltwood Capital invested in 0.18% or 2,500 shares. Olstein Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.98% or 52,500 shares in its portfolio. Robecosam Ag reported 78,000 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd accumulated 2,163 shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Unveils New Isolated Gate Drivers – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TXN should meet Q3 estimates – Citi – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments unveils solderless robotics kit for university education – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.