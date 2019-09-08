As Techtarget (TTGT) Share Price Rose, Granahan Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $5.45 Million; American Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Nuvasive (NUVA) by $3.10 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Techtarget Inc (TTGT) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 340,603 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.41% . The hedge fund held 376,306 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.12 million, down from 716,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Techtarget Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $650.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.43. About 61,612 shares traded. TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has declined 21.33% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TTGT News: 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC SEES FOR FULL YEAR, ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE BETWEEN $29 MLN AND $31 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Ashford Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TechTarget; 03/05/2018 – TechTarget Revolutionizes Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and Sales Productivity with Latest Release of Priority Engine Purchase Intent Platform; 06/03/2018 TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 16/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 23/04/2018 – DJ TechTarget Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTGT); 14/05/2018 – TechTarget Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 09/05/2018 – TECHTARGET INC TTGT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $122 MLN TO $124 MLN; 04/05/2018 – River Road Asset Management LLC Exits Position in TechTarget

American Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nuvasive (NUVA) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Capital Management Inc sold 55,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.90% . The institutional investor held 17,842 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 73,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nuvasive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 458,111 shares traded or 10.52% up from the average. NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) has risen 16.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.39% the S&P500. Some Historical NUVA News: 16/05/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors SOLAS 2018, Hosts Workshop On Latest Lateral Innovations; 22/05/2018 – NuVasive PRECICE STRYDE System Used in First Patient for Stature Lengthening by Intl Limb Lengthening Expert; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive 1Q Rev $260.5M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group LP Exits Position in NuVasive; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds NuVasive, Exits Penumbra; 24/04/2018 – NuVasive Sponsors AANS 2018, Hosts Workshops And Presentations On Latest Innovations; 08/05/2018 – NuVasive Unveils Newest Additions To Early Onset Scoliosis Portfolio At POSNA Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – NuVasive Sees FY Adj EPS $2.44-Adj EPS $2.47; 10/05/2018 – NuVasive Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – NUVASIVE REITERATED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

American Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 10,574 shares to 377,307 shares, valued at $30.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health by 136,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cambrex (NYSE:CBM).

Analysts await NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. NUVA’s profit will be $28.46M for 28.82 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by NuVasive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Smith & Nephew (SNN) Hits a 52-Week High: What's Driving It? – Nasdaq" on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Medtronic (MDT) Benefits from Strength Across Business Groups – Nasdaq" published on August 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Here's Why You Should Invest in NuVasive (NUVA) Stock Now – Nasdaq" on August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2018Q4.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axon Enterprise by 143,790 shares to 527,867 shares, valued at $28.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps.Com (NASDAQ:STMP) by 9,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.16 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.13 per share. TTGT’s profit will be $4.44 million for 36.61 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by TechTarget, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "TechTarget Looks Attractive Here, But The Story Has To Hold – Seeking Alpha" on February 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here's What TechTarget, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TTGT) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance" published on May 03, 2019