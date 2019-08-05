As Tech Data (TECD) Stock Value Declined, Horrell Capital Management Decreased by $1.02 Million Its Stake; West Coast Financial Has Boosted Its Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) as Stock Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $90.03. About 11,992 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 7,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 49,703 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.13M, up from 42,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $147.89. About 44,658 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – ITW Announces Upcoming Investor Conferences; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 25/05/2018 – FRANCE’S MACRON COMMENTS IN ITW ON BFM TV; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 518,916 shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.08% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.17% or 14,383 shares. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price stated it has 57,425 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.34% or 8.01 million shares. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.05% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Argyle Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 4,500 shares. Montag A Assoc Inc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 11,188 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Parsons Mngmt Ri stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com reported 2,747 shares. 371,962 are held by Fifth Third Bancorp. Moreover, Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.06% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 9,520 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Management Limited Liability stated it has 57,758 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 9,671 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Seizert Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 29,106 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Meeder Asset Inc has 8,044 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Zacks Invest holds 0.05% or 24,043 shares. Dupont Capital Management invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). American Century Companies Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 355,282 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa stated it has 134,876 shares or 3.11% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 16,919 shares. 5,551 are owned by Amalgamated Bancorp. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has 0.28% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.13% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 39,807 are held by Morgan Stanley. Dean Management reported 0.52% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).