As Tech Data (TECD) Stock Value Declined, Holder Horrell Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $1.02 Million; Convergence Investment Partners Increases Stake in Prudential Finl (PRU)

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, down from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.38. About 314,670 shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (PRU) by 19.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 6,313 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 38,011 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 31,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $85.17. About 2.92M shares traded or 52.15% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Idaho youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Grayson Phillips of Gardendale, Alabama named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial 1Q Adj EPS $3.08; 01/05/2018 – Kunal Patel joins PGIM Fixed Income’s London office; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Buys New 8% Position in Tidewater; 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Nevada youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Prudential Financial’s Senior Debt Issuance ‘A-‘; 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 30/04/2018 – Two Vermont youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.22% or 2.02M shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 63,069 shares. Kempen Mgmt Nv owns 33,912 shares. Shellback Cap Lp invested in 83,818 shares or 1.02% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 189,036 shares. 178,454 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Clark Cap Group owns 0.07% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 27,211 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.42% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 704,099 are owned by Northern Corp. Aperio Limited Liability Corporation holds 130,402 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ajo LP invested in 0.06% or 117,925 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Services Automobile Association invested in 14,447 shares or 0% of the stock. Shelton Cap Management invested in 0.01% or 268 shares. Btim invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.02 million for 9.48 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68M and $458.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 10,248 shares to 33,409 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,496 shares, and cut its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Lp owns 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 48,082 shares. Moreover, Hbk Invests Lp has 0.26% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 214,000 shares. Bangor Comml Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.08% or 10,771 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 13,138 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 961 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 317,200 shares. Haverford Trust Company owns 2,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Moreover, Hudock Capital Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 1,211 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.22% or 3,911 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 93,477 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 0.1% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) or 2.61M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 579,654 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.05% stake.

