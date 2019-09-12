As Tech Data (TECD) Stock Value Declined, Holder Horizon Investment Services Has Raised Its Stake; Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Value Rose While First Interstate Bank Has Raised by $607,320 Its Position

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 330,792 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 12910.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 10,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 10,929 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $620,000, up from 84 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 4.04M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Delta Air Lines Inc.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Notes ‘BB+’; 14/05/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CEO ED BASTIAN COMMENTS DURING INTERVIEW MONDAY; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CEO:BOEING INTERESTED IN US BEING INVOLVED IN JET DESIGN; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- NO OTHER CUSTOMER PERSONAL INFORMATION, SUCH AS PASSPORT, GOVERNMENT ID, SECURITY OR SKYMILES INFORMATION WAS IMPACTED; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 04/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS DELTA AT ‘BBB-‘; RATING OUTLOOK STABLE; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES: [24]7.AI NOTIFIED CYBER INCIDENT ON MARCH 28; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Names Former FAA Head Michael Huerta to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Country Club Tru Na holds 3,230 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Ledyard Bancshares has 0.05% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 36,334 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 16,943 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 75,313 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 5,593 shares. C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd has invested 0.09% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 21,165 are held by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Gsa Cap Partners Llp holds 2,760 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 829,114 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested in 7,339 shares. 622,901 were reported by Invesco Limited. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Company The has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 53,638 shares to 11,542 shares, valued at $616,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,065 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tech Data +10% after beats, in-line guide – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tech Data EPS beats by $0.38, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Worth US$100 Based On Its Intrinsic Value? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,304 shares to 70,580 shares, valued at $8.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gen Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,033 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).