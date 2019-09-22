As Tech Data (TECD) Stock Price Declined, Shayne & Co Lifted Position by $625,560; Hbk Investments LP Has Decreased Its Teradyne (TER) Stake by $1.63 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 34,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The hedge fund held 19,154 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $918,000, down from 53,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $58.21. About 1.91 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q NET REV. $487M, EST. $478.2M; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q EPS 43c; 08/05/2018 – Teradyne Declares Dividend of 9c; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE – ACQUISITION OF MIR OF ODENSE, DENMARK FOR EUR 121 MLN NET OF CASH ACQUIRED PLUS EUR 101 MLN IF SOME PERFORMANCE TARGETS MET THROUGH 2020; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Takes New Stakes in Teradyne, Debt-Laden Windstream; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots

Shayne & Co increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shayne & Co bought 6,015 shares as the company's stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 116,653 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.20M, up from 110,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shayne & Co who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 664,050 shares traded or 98.24% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500.

Shayne & Co, which manages about $210.22M and $152.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,043 shares to 126,841 shares, valued at $19.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

