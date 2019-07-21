As Tech Data (TECD) Stock Price Declined, Dean Investment Associates Cut Its Position; Barometer Capital Management Has Lifted Position in Franco (FNV) as Market Value Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 41.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 11,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,060 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, down from 27,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $99.82. About 138,425 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Franco (FNV) by 252.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 152,955 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% with the market. The hedge fund held 213,455 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.39 million, up from 60,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Franco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $90.22. About 728,343 shares traded or 35.36% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 5,551 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 16,754 shares. 489,658 are held by Burgundy Asset Mgmt. Gam Ag stated it has 0.04% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Dean Inv Assocs Limited Liability reported 16,060 shares. Proshare Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Us Retail Bank De accumulated 341 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank reported 0.06% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Mackay Shields has 14,800 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.05% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested in 9,992 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 15,498 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.13% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) or 3.13 million shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 EPS, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.01M for 10.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proassurance Corp (NYSE:PRA) by 123,835 shares to 162,500 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 9,211 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,307 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).