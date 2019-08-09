As Tech Data (TECD) Shares Declined, S&T Bank Has Trimmed by $954,210 Its Stake; As Encana (ECA) Stock Price Declined, Southport Management Has Upped Its Position

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 billion, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.3. About 4.84M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 9,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 134,876 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 144,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $89.78. About 42,171 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 3,000 were reported by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Birch Run Cap Advsrs Lp accumulated 2.86% or 87,867 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Cornerstone Advsrs owns 17 shares. Stifel Financial has 4,359 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 930,173 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company reported 157 shares. Loomis Sayles & Ltd Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Aperio Gru Limited Com holds 130,402 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP owns 3.13M shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 303 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated invested in 0% or 4,073 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 195,900 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD).

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares to 273,012 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 551,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (NYSE:QUAD).

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.33 EPS, up 15.92% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.01 per share. TECD’s profit will be $85.02M for 9.63 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.22% EPS growth.