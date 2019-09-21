As Tech Data (TECD) Shares Declined, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Its Position by $696,800; As Dominion Energy In (D) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Financial Engines Advisors Cut Its Stake by $2.51 Million

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy In (D) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 32,563 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 222,641 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.22 million, down from 255,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dominion Energy In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $80.84. About 8.13M shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Pursuing Non-Core Asset Sales; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION REPORTS UNPLANNED OUTAGE AT CARROLL STATION; 20/03/2018 – GRID2020 and Dominion Voltage, Inc. Deliver Grid Optimization for Canada; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Dominion Energy’s Project Plant It!® Notches Half-Million Milestone in 2018; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – RECONFIRMING ITS 2017 TO 2020 COMPOUND EARNINGS GROWTH RATE OF 6% TO 8%; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 55,069 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, down from 61,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $102.47. About 266,585 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 24/05/2018 – Tech Data Appoints Raffaelo Piccolo to Lead Mexico Operations; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20 billion and $17.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,599 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $138.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJJ) by 6,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 3,165 shares. Sequoia Finance Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,147 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp holds 0.78% or 45,142 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.42% or 78,683 shares. Security National Tru invested 0.64% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Bridges stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Allstate reported 36,802 shares. 2,331 are owned by Central State Bank And Trust Communications. Hennessy Incorporated, California-based fund reported 584,877 shares. Gm Advisory Group has 4,833 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Atria Invests Lc holds 9,754 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And has 584,200 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Welch Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 5,943 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0.71% or 143,066 shares. Dearborn Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 5,635 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. D’s profit will be $923.90M for 17.57 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.35% EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $11.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Algonquin Pwr Utils Corp (AQUNF) by 36,000 shares to 292,700 shares, valued at $4.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Sentinel Energy Svcs Inc.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.09 million for 8.60 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Griffin Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 1,100 shares. Alps Advisors invested in 8,786 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 25,732 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Inc stated it has 37 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.11% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Horrell Management reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Indexiq Advsr accumulated 0.04% or 12,390 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De owns 153,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% or 24,762 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership, Michigan-based fund reported 79 shares. Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 82,315 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com has 0.04% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Company has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 12,590 shares.

