As Tech Data (TECD) Share Value Declined, Horizon Investment Services Upped Stake; Ci Investments Cut Its Position in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $7.11 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 34,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 519,036 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.33 million, down from 553,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.05M shares traded or 7.07% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 22/04/2018 – DJ NextEra Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEE); 02/04/2018 – NextEra Sells Renewable Plants to Canada Pension Plan (Correct); 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA SEEING FALLING TAX-EQUITY PRICING DESPITE TAX REFORM; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 244,860 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Announces Leadership Succession; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Data (TECD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tech Data (TECD) to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: DE, TECD, NUE – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Tech Data Continue to Surge Higher? – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 earnings per share, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in Wind Power – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About NextEra Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:NEE) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.