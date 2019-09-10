As Tech Data (TECD) Share Value Declined, Holder S&T Bank Has Lowered Its Stake by $954,210; First National Bank Of Omaha Lowered Its Holding in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by $1.01 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 19,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 101,772 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 121,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 2.69M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%; 26/04/2018 – CFM says more than half of engines inspected after emergency directive; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Air: Aircraft Windows Have Multiple Layers; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CONFIRMS ACCIDENT INVOLVING FLIGHT 1380; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACCELERATED PROGRAM TO INSPECT FAN BLADES ON TUESDAY AND WILL INSPECT ALL REMAINING ENGINE FAN BLADES WITHIN THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Sees 2Q RASM Down 1%-3%; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST – CONTINUE TO COOPERATE WITH NTSB’S INVESTIGATION TO UNDERSTAND CAUSE OF FLIGHT 1380 ACCIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Sees Booking Declines Ahead After Fatal Accident; 08/03/2018 – Ginger Hardage, Former Senior VP of Culture and Communications at Southwest Airlines, Announces The Unstoppable Cultures Fellowship

S&T Bank decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 9,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 134,876 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, down from 144,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.99% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $104.13. About 328,316 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 19/04/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – COO RICH HUME TO SUCCEED BOB DUTKOWSKY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER IN JUNE 2018; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tech Data (TECD) to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store? – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MFGP, NTNX, ANF and GES among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SYNNEX Ties Up With Sophos to Strengthen Endpoint Security – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $108.72 million for 8.74 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) by 122,453 shares to 607,072 shares, valued at $8.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 46,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 15,498 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Company has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Lpl Financial Lc holds 0% or 2,774 shares. 19,875 were accumulated by Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 58,236 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 15,300 were reported by Strs Ohio. 110,638 are held by Shayne Ltd Com. Fund Mgmt accumulated 15,648 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 3.13 million shares. Zebra Capital Management Lc has invested 0.16% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Zacks Inv Mgmt has 24,043 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 599,289 are owned by Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 3,666 shares. Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 66,400 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Will Resume Hawaii Expansion in 2020 – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Copa Holdings Overvalued? – The Motley Fool” published on August 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Berenberg Starts Southwest (LUV) at Hold – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “One Analysts Sees Big Gains From Airlines Flying the Friendly Skies – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Southwest Airlines Looks Promising At The Current Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG) by 24,050 shares to 40,610 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 129,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Trust Company has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 56,975 are held by Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt. Ims Management accumulated 12,615 shares. Mariner Lc reported 30,115 shares. Amer Century Companies holds 0.25% or 4.83M shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.02% or 22,696 shares. 842,322 are owned by First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership. Optimum Inv Advisors owns 7,845 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 93,538 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Victory Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ledyard Savings Bank reported 96,784 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 429,061 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Grp Public Ltd stated it has 405,905 shares. Lingohr Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh stated it has 0.34% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Fjarde Ap accumulated 422 shares.