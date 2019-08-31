As Tech Data Corp. (TECD) Shares Declined, Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Cut Holding by $5.10 Million; Tripadvisor (TRIP) Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Stake

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp. (TECD) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 50,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 489,658 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.15 million, down from 539,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tech Data Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 607,460 shares traded or 83.74% up from the average. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/05/2018 – iPass Partners with Tech Data to Improve Operational Efficiency and Quality of Service While Reducing Operating Expenses; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q EPS 37c-EPS 67c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA 4Q ADJ EPS $3.50, EST. $3.47; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 203.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 15,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 23,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $37.99. About 1.07M shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q EPS 4c; 22/03/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $38; 10/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC TRIP.O : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $48; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN, LEADING SOFTWARE PROVIDER, TO BRING; 09/04/2018 – The list is based on TripAdvisor customer reviews; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Site; 21/05/2018 – Russian agency offers fake restaurant reviews ahead of World Cup; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor: Terms of the Deal Not Disclose; 12/04/2018 – Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 4,300 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,400 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold TRIP shares while 95 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 114.62 million shares or 1.84% less from 116.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer & owns 4,311 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd has 9,678 shares. Amer invested in 0.01% or 54,299 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 0% or 10,683 shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 60 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 79,732 shares. 76,422 are held by Jane Street Grp Llc. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Citigroup has invested 0% in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Whittier stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP). Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Com Ma holds 215,517 shares. Shellback Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.51% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) for 84,100 shares. First Manhattan reported 21,400 shares. Nordea Investment stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

